Participa del regreso a clases con el Distrito Escolar de McAllen

5 hours 29 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, July 21 2025 Jul 21, 2025 July 21, 2025 1:23 PM July 21, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

El Distrito Escolar de McAllen organiza un evento gratuito por el 'Regreso a Clases' este 29 de julio. Habrá muchos útiles escolares y recursos gratuitos, como cortes de pelo gratis para niños de 1 a 18 años.

El Departamento de Relaciones Estudiantiles estará presente para ayudar a inscribirse a los nuevos estudiantes. Además, disfrutarán de servicios y recursos gratuitos de nuestros increíbles socios comunitarios.

