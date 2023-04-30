Peñitas family left without a home after severe storm

A Peñitas family is out of a home after it was destroyed during Friday night's storm.

The whole home was completely torn apart along with all their belongings and furniture. Luckily, no one was injured.

"I went to the store, it was an errand to the store, my wife left on errands with her daughter, she stayed there for a while and when that happened, the good thing is that there were no people here at home, if not it would have been worse," homeowner Jose Flores said.

Flores says now, his family is figuring out where they are going to live now, in hopes of getting some help.