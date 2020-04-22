Peñitas man in custody after barricading self when officials attempted to serve warrant
A man in Peñitas is in custody after he barricaded himself when officials attempted to arrest him on Wednesday.
According to a tweet posted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Joe Berrones barricaded himself, along with his daughter, in his home near Tom Gill Road and FM 2221.
Officials say sheriff’s deputies and McAllen police officers had attempted to arrest the 34-year-old on multiple warrants between both agencies. Which lead him to barricade himself in his home.
Berrones’ daughter is being check by medical service technicians as a precaution.
