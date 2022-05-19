Peñitas residents react to construction of new relief route

An ongoing $200 million freeway system project along US 83 in the city of Peñitas is expected to facilitate traffic in the area.

The Texas Department of Transportation project requires crews to build frontage roads and additional lanes near several neighborhoods.

Peñitas resident Estefania Hernandez said she's expecting the project to have a positive impact on her hometown

“I think it's pretty awesome, now, there's a shorter way when it comes to work and school,” Hernandez said. “I think it's a big step for our community, I feel like more stores will be opening, like people will get more about what the city is about here since it is a small town."

Longtime resident Mirna Gutierrez -said the people in the area have been waiting for more infrastructure development

"It's going to benefit us to get us where we need to go faster,” Gutierrez said.

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2023.

