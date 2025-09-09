Pedestrian injured following two-vehicle crash near Weslaco Border Patrol Station

KRGV photo

A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle involved in a crash near the Weslaco Border Patrol Station, according to police.

The crash happened Monday at around 7 p.m. on the westbound lanes of frontage road near Bridge Avenue.

According to the Weslaco Police Department, two vehicles crashed in the area, causing one of the cars to veer off the roadway and hit a female pedestrian who was on the sidewalk.

The woman and one of the drivers involved in the crash were hospitalized, police said

The crash caused traffic delays near. By 8:30 p.m., KRGV's traffic map showed the scene had cleared and traffic was flowing normally.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.