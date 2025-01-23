News Video
-
Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville closed due to gas leak
-
Man arrested following two convenience store robberies in San Benito
-
Prescription Health: Undiagnosed iron deficiency impacting 1 in 3 adults
-
Pet of the Week: Loki, the Dashshund mix
-
City of Mission holds ribbon cutting for all-inclusive park
Sports Video
-
La Feria & Harlingen girls basketball stay undefeated in district play with...
-
Isai Colunga & Adrian Pardo lead Rivera past Donna
-
UTRGV women's basketball make schedule change due to weather
-
Weslaco & PSJA North basketball teams shine in Monday night victories
-
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera