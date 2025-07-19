Pharr Avocado Festival musical lineup announced

Officials with the city of Pharr revealed the musical lineup for the city’s annual Avocado Festival, and a week’s worth of events leading up to it.

The festival celebrates the importance of fresh produce, trade, community partnerships, and Pharr’s growing role in international commerce.

“Over 62% of the avocadoes cross through our international bridge,” Pharr City Manager Jonathon Flores said. “So that's really exceptional for us to be able to celebrate that.”

Fresh on the Border Week kicks off on Oct. 7, 2025. The third annual Avocado Festival is set for Oct. 11, 2025.