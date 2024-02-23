Pharr brothers accused of killing stepfather to have joint trial

Two brothers accused of killing their stepfather and dumping his body in McAllen will be tried together, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Christian and Alejandro Treviño have been in custody since authorities found Gabriel Quintanilla's body in Jan. 2022.

The Pharr Police Department previously said the brothers attacked Quintanilla after a younger relative said Quintanilla touched her inappropriately.

Christian and Alejandro were 17 and 18 years old when they were arrested.

At a press conference held after the crime occurred, former Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey said police had a warrant out for Quintanilla on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child for an unrelated case.

A pre-trial hearing for the Treviño brothers was set for May 16, 2024.

Christian is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Alejandro is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both individuals previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A third person — Juan Melendez — was also charged in Quintanilla’s death.

Melendez was released on bond on Aug. 2022 and is scheduled to appear in court on March 28, 2024.