Pharr celebrating 15th annual Hub Phest

Several road closures are taking place in Pharr as the city prepares for its 15th annual Hub Phest.

City officials said the phest is one of their biggest events, with last year’s phest drawing nearly 10,000 people.

“We'll have music, we'll have food, a carnival, we'll have a petting zoo, a car show and we'll have a cook-off,” city spokesperson Yuri Gonzalez said. “It's going to be great fun for the entire family."

The phest kicks off Saturday, May 20 at 5 p.m. in Pharr’s downtown area.

Tickets are $5, or free for kids 12 and under.