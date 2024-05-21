Pharr EMS pushes for union at city council meeting

Pharr EMS wants to form a union with the Communications Workers of America.

They tried to make the announcement during public comment at the Pharr City Council meeting on Monday night.

"Employees here at Pharr EMS would like to formally state we'd like to start a union, and we are here to advise you guys that we are here to start a union," licensed paramedic Patrick Andrade said.

"We're not here for that, sir. Take your drama somewhere else. We're not going to put up with it, go somewhere else. It doesn't matter what you say, it's not going to happen. Move on, sir. Learn to follow the rules," Pharr Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez said.

City rules require those in public comment to only speak about things on the agenda, unionizing was not on the city agenda.

The CWA says more than 80 percent of Pharr EMS supports unionizing, and the group wants the city to adopt an employee consultation policy.

"It's not a traditional fire union or police union. It does give us not necessarily collective bargaining, but it does give us a voice," Emergency Medical Technician Kiefer Roseman said. "I know retention is staffing is a big problem for us right now. Of course, the wages are. It's kind of a touchy topic, but the wages have been. I guess a little bit to be desired."

The city has not responded whether they support their EMS unionizing.