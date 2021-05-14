Pharr Events Center becomes city's new EMS headquarters

The city of Pharr on Thursday launched its new EMS headquarters.

City officials say this is a big moment for the city and enhancing their public safety.

The Pharr Events Center has been repurposed to accommodate all of the city's emergency medical services personnel, the ambulance fleet and the RGV angel flight.

According to Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, the new headquarters will be able to provide life-saving services to citizens much faster.

"It's a natural evolution,” Hernandez said. “We already have a priority public transportation; We have a priority on public safety, so public medical services also a key factor in part of our infrastructure that we are creating for the citizens of Pharr. We no longer want people to wait around 15 or 30 minutes for an ambulance."

Hernandez also said that not only is this a way to help save lives within the city, but it will also be used for other areas around Hidalgo County.

City officials said EMS trucks and other services will be out and about starting Saturday morning.