Pharr house fire hospitalizes two, conditions unknown

Two homes in Pharr caught fire on Wednesday, sending two people to the hospital. The conditions of the two hospitalized are unknown.

Pharr police received multiple 911 calls of two homes on fire on the 800 block of East San Antonio Avenue. Pharr Fire Department requested additional aid due to the heat. Several fire departments from neighboring cities assisted with the fire, including McAllen, Edinburg and San Juan.

The homes were heavily damaged in the fire, but not a complete loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

