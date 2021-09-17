Pharr HUB Phestival returns after being canceled last year due to COVID-19

The city of Pharr is welcoming back the annual Pharr Hub Phestival after canceling it last year due to COVID-19.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday with a car show, but doors don't open until 1 p.m.

Food, vendors, carnival rides, an animal exhibit and live musical performances will be happening throughout the day leading up to the headliner, the band Perry.

Entrance is free before 5 p.m. Then, it’s $5 for ages 12 and up.

Masks will be provided by officials for those who don't have one.

Pharr Chief Communications Officer Michelle Lopez said the ultimate goal is to bring the community back together after missing a year.

“We want to give back to the community. It’s something for people to have fun and enjoy, especially last year, we were all in doors, we couldn’t do anything, so this year we said, 'You know, we see the numbers going down and I think it’s time that we get back to normalcy,'” Lopez said.