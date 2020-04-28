Pharr man charged with importing 23 packages of meth and heroin

Edgar Ivan "Comanche" Ortiz, 24, of Pharr is charged with illegal importation of a controlled substance and conspiracy to illegally import a controlled substance. (Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office)

HIDALGO — A Pharr man attempted to cross the border with nearly 24 kilograms of meth and nearly 55 kilograms of heroin on Saturday, according to federal court records.

Edgar Ivan "Comanche" Ortiz, 24, of Pharr, arrived at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge on Saturday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection sent Ortiz to secondary inspection, where an X-ray flagged "anomalies" in his car tires.

"A physical search revealed a total of 23 packages concealed within the tires," according to the federal criminal complaint against him.

Officers determined the packages contained nearly 24 kilograms of methamphetamine and nearly 55 kilograms of heroin.

Customs and Border Protection contacted Homeland Security Investigations, a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to question Ortiz.

"Agents interviewed ORTIZ, who stated he knew he was transporting a controlled substance which he thought to be cocaine," according to the criminal complaint. "ORTIZ stated he was paid $400.00 by an unknown person in Mexico for the smuggling event."

Ortiz is charged with illegal importation of a controlled substance and conspiracy to illegally import a controlled substance.

The federal public defender who represents Ortiz doesn't comment on behalf of her clients.