Pharr man pleads guilty to smuggling over $650,000 in heroin and meth

A Pharr man faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking.

Authorities say Gerardo Ramirez, 30, admitted to attempting to cross through the Hidalgo Port of Entry on Nov. 3, 2020 with a combined six kilograms of heroin and meth hidden in the battery of his car, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney ‘s Office.

The drugs, valued at $654,000, were discovered upon inspection of the vehicle.

Sentencing for Ramirez is set for August 19.