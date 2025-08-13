Pharr man sentenced to 35 years for sexual assault

A Pharr man has been found guilty of sexual assault and sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to a news release.

The news release said Jose Roberto Aguilar reached a plea agreement with the state on August 8. In exchange for waiving his right to have a jury determine his punishment, Aguilar agreed to the 35-year sentence and designating himself as a "habitual offender."

Aguilar's trial lasted four days and testimony was given by law enforcement officers, scientific professionals and from the victim of the assault, according to the news release.

The news release said as part of the plea agreement, Aguilar waived his right to appeal and to file a motion for a new trial.