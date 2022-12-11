Pharr PD enhances police patrol for the holidays

There are just 20 days left in the year, and while schools and offices close their doors for the holidays, police are staying busy.

With holiday break right around the corner and kids starting to go out, parents tend to worry about their kids.

Channel 5 News spoke to several Pharr parents to ask them how they feel about their kid's safety.

"There's people out there going crazy, especially on holidays," Pharr mother Lisset Esquivel said. "Sometimes young kids drive superfast, and they think it's super easy, now having patrols around that makes me safer."

"Being a mom of several teenagers, I do worry when they leave when they go out," Pharr mother Odette Alanis said. "I would feel more safe and more comfortable if there would be more officers out there patrolling."

Pharr deputy Chief of police, William Edmundson, says they are increasing patrols for the holiday season.

"We run on the data, so wherever or hotspots will be, we throw in the extra enforcement and extra units for extra presence," Edmundson said.

At least six extra officers could be added depending on the day and situation. It does require more funding to increase patrol, but that comes from grants.

Pharr police data shows some crimes are down compared to last year, including assault and theft.

"So it's a good year so far, those extra enforcements have paid off," Edmundson said.

A sight residents are happy to see.