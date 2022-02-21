Pharr PD searches for suspects in ATM theft caught on camera

The Pharr Police Department is asking for the public's help searching for two suspects involved in an ATM theft caught on camera.

According to a news release, at approximately 1:02 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the NAFT Credit Union located at 4301 North Sugar Road in Pharr in response to an ATM alarm.

Officials say upon arrival, officers found the ATM had been pried open, and an undetermined amount of money was taken.

"Video surveillance taken at the scene shows the suspects were in a white vehicle, a Ford F250 or F350 with a silver toolbox covering the whole bed of the truck," the news release said. "Suspect #1: Heavy-set subject wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, black shoes, red cap, and black gloves. Suspect #2: Thin build male subject wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and white gloves."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Pharr Police Department at 956-402-4700 or the Pharr Crime Stoppers at 1-800-648-TIPS.