Pharr Police Department makes 6-year-old cancer survivor's dreams come true

The Pharr Police Department made a Rio Grande Valley 6-year-old boy's day special.

Zain Ochoa is a leukemia cancer survivor who was sworn in as a junior officer.

"We couldn't be more happy to be a part of this," Pharr Police Department Assistant Police Chief Michael Rodriguez said. "He got a tour of the [police department] and we were able to swear him in, give him a commemorative plaque with a badge."

When Pharr police heard about Zain's battle and learned he has always dreamed of becoming an officer, they made it happen.

"When we heard about that, we wanted to jump on that and give an experience that he wouldn't forget," Rodriguez said. "He's always welcome and knows that when he's ready and of age we'll officially welcome him onto the organization."

Zain also got to ride on the department's SWAT Bearcat as well as their horses.