Pharr police investigating false report of man threatening to harm people inside a home

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 6 p.m. with new information.

No injuries were reported Wednesday after officers with the Pharr Police Department were spotted outside a home in reference to a welfare check that police say stemmed from a false report

Pharr police officers responded to a home on the 100 block of Clark Avenue in reference to a call from a man threatening to harm the people inside the residence, according to a city spokesperson.

The department’s tactical team searched two homes and one structure in the property, but police didn’t find anyone on the property, the spokesperson added.

The scene was cleared, and no injuries were reported.

Pharr police are now investigating the call as a false report, and said there is no threat to the area.