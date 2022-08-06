Pharr police looking for suspect vehicle in illegal dumping
The Pharr Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle suspected of being used in illegally dumping a refrigerator.
Surveillance cameras captured the driver of a white Ford Ranger with unknown license plates illegally dumping on the 900 block of West Newcombe Avenue, according to a news release.
Distinguishing features on the suspect vehicle are a black front bumper with fog lights, black front push guard, black rims and a black headache rack, the release stated.
Those with information on the vehicle are urged to contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.
