Pharr police: One person injured in multi-vehicle crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

One person was seriously injured in a Thursday multi-vehicle crash that’s causing traffic delays, according to the Pharr Police Department.

Pharr police officers responded to the crash that occurred Thursday at around 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lane of U.S. highway 281 near Nolana Loop, according to a department spokesperson.

“One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries,” police said. “Drivers should avoid the area as delays are expected.”

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

