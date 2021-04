Pharr police searching for missing man

The Pharr Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing since Tuesday.

David Garza, 56, was reported missing on Tuesday, April 27 according to Pharr police.

He resides on the 4200 block of Obra Vista Ave. and has a mental illness, the department said.

Those who have seen Garza are urged to contact the Pharr Police Department at 956-402-4700.