Pharr police seek to identify persons of interests in car burglaries investigation
Pharr police are looking for several persons of interest connected to burglary of vehicles at the Crystal Estates subdivision.
Earlier this week, cameras captured photos of several people walking around the area at the same time of the burglaries.
Anyone with information can call Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.
