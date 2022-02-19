Pharr police seeking man accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing a handgun
The Pharr Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they said broke into a car and took a handgun.
Surveillance footage released by the department shows the suspect running through the neighborhood.
Those with information on the suspect or the incident are urged to contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.
