Pharr police: Suspects drive vehicle into smoke shop during burglary
The Pharr Police Department is investigating a burglary at a smoke shop where a car was used to drive into the entrance of the business, according to a news release.
The news release said Pharr police responded to an alarm activation at Smoke King Smoke Shop, located at 701 East Nolana, at around 5:15 a.m. Monday.
Upon arrival, officers saw a red Ford Fusion was driven into the entrance of the shop. No individuals were found inside the vehicle or the building, according to the news release.
Police reviewed surveillance footage that showed a male subject wearing a hoodie and face covering exit the vehicle and taking several items, according to the news release.
The news release said a second gray-colored vehicle was seen on surveillance arriving with another male exiting and entering the shop. Both males were then seen exiting the store and leaving in the gray vehicle.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477 or the Pharr Police Department at 956-402-4700.
More News
News Video
-
Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce prepares for 41st annual Causeway Run
-
Congressman reacts to Freddy Gonzalez's removal from military website
-
Heart of the Valley: Woman raises awareness on diabetes, encourages health lifestyle
-
DPS investigating fatal tractor-trailer collision near Mercedes
-
Made in the 956: Tavo Rayo
Sports Video
-
Vipers forward Jermaine Samuels discusses team's mindset heading into playoffs
-
Vipers gear up for postseason as team seeks fifth championship in franchise...
-
Juarez-Lincoln boys soccer "wake up call" after up-and-down regular season lifts team...
-
Edcouch-Elsa girls powerlifting wins state title
-
Hidalgo & Progreso boys soccer teams set for RGV battle in regional...