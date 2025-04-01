Pharr police: Suspects drive vehicle into smoke shop during burglary

The Pharr Police Department is investigating a burglary at a smoke shop where a car was used to drive into the entrance of the business, according to a news release.

The news release said Pharr police responded to an alarm activation at Smoke King Smoke Shop, located at 701 East Nolana, at around 5:15 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, officers saw a red Ford Fusion was driven into the entrance of the shop. No individuals were found inside the vehicle or the building, according to the news release.

Police reviewed surveillance footage that showed a male subject wearing a hoodie and face covering exit the vehicle and taking several items, according to the news release.

The news release said a second gray-colored vehicle was seen on surveillance arriving with another male exiting and entering the shop. Both males were then seen exiting the store and leaving in the gray vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477 or the Pharr Police Department at 956-402-4700.