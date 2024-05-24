Pharr police: Teen girl killed following multi-vehicle crash

An 18-year-old female teen died as a result of a Thursday night crash on U.S. Highway 281, according to the Pharr Police Department.

The crash happened Thursday at around 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 281 near 4800 N. Cage Blvd. According to a spokesperson with the Pharr Police Department, the vehicle the teen was driving collided with a stalled vehicle on the right shoulder of the highway.

The stalled vehicle was displaying hazard lights, according to police.

No other injuries occurred.

The identity of the teen is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police added.