Pharr program offers education classes to young adults

The city of Pharr is offering a program that's aimed at giving teens a second chance at getting back on track with their education.

It's called Go Pharr Youth Build. This program is aimed at helping anyone from the age of 16 to 24 years old complete their GED certification.

The city is opening up applications for their next batch of students.

The Pharr Housing Authority received a $1.5 million grant from the Department of Labor back in 2023 to train the young adults.

The six-month course is teaching students vocational skills they need to be successful in whatever career path they choose.

The program partners with nonprofits, educational, trade and government organizations.

So far, the Go Pharr Youth Build program has graduated a single class of students, and they're currently working with a second batch of kids.

They are getting their certifications on things like construction and operating forklifts. The program is still looking for students who may qualify.

It's open to any teen in Hidalgo County who doesn't have a high school diploma, comes from a low-income background, and can legally work in the United States.

They have 24 spots available.

One of the students in the program will be graduating in May. He says this opportunity changed his life.

"Yeah, when you get kicked out of high school like that, it feels like a great second chance for us. When you get kicked out, sometimes, it doesn't feel like a get-up, no more, like you will be stuck on the bottom. But when you find a program like this, it helps you get your GED, your construction license," Raymond Verdugo said.

Besides spending time with qualified instructors, there are also paid incentives if you pass your exams and walk away with certain certifications.

There still are spots available for this free six-month course.

If you are interested in the program and want to apply, you can call the Pharr Housing Authority at 956-787-1822 or stop by their offices on Polk Avenue.