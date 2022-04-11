Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge Reopens After Temporary Shutdown

PHARR – A few lanes at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge were temporarily shut down on Friday.

A wide load experienced mechanical issues on the Mexican side of the bridge around 6 a.m. Friday.

The bed of the truck gave out and caused the load to hit the pavement which immobilized the unit.

The temporary closure affected noncommercial vehicles traveling north and southbound. Bridge officials said some traffic was being let through on one lane, due to the wide load truck taking up three of the four lanes.

Crews on the Mexican side of the bridge had to bring in a crane to help lift the load off the ground. And move the wide load off the top of the bridge. The bridge was finally clear around 2 this afternoon.

The bridge makes its revenue on southbound crossings. Friday's shutdown more than likely affected their crossing total for the day, impacting revenue.

Truck drivers' daily operation was also impacted as they waited for hours to travel south into Mexico.

"I'm losing time to make that happen," said Osvaldo Rodriguez Padilla about making the rest of his scheduled trips for the day.

Friday afternoon the Pharr Bridge Director, Luiz Bazan said the city approved overtime pay for bridge workers for Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Bazan added, he will contact the wide load company. He wants to ensure the wide load trucks traveling on the bridge meet regulation.