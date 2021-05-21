Pharr to receive $2 million in CARES Act funding for nursing school

The city of Pharr is set to receive a $2 million grant that will go toward addressing a nursing shortage in the Rio Grande Valley.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Thursday the funds would go toward building the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Nursing. Funds come from $6 million in CARES Acts funding, the department stated in a news release.

The remaining $4 million will go to a biomedical facility in San Antonio.

The nursing school will allow the region to better prepare for and respond to COVID-19 and any future health related issues, the news release stated.

The project, to be matched with $24 million in local investment, is expected to create 750 jobs, and generate $30 million in private investment,” the release stated.