x

Photographer’s Perspective: Capturing the rich history of the RGV

Photographer’s Perspective: Capturing the rich history of the RGV
3 hours 40 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, April 21 2025 Apr 21, 2025 April 21, 2025 12:53 PM April 21, 2025 in News - Photographers Perspective

As a Channel 5 News photojournalist, Carlos Mendoza has captured several historical moments across the Rio Grande Valley.

Carlos discusses these moments on this week’s Photographer’s Perspective. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days