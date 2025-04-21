Photographer’s Perspective: Capturing the rich history of the RGV
As a Channel 5 News photojournalist, Carlos Mendoza has captured several historical moments across the Rio Grande Valley.
Carlos discusses these moments on this week’s Photographer’s Perspective.
More News
News Video
-
Jury hears victim impact statements at Jesse Leatherwood?s sentencing
-
Heart of the Valley: Knowing the ABCs of managing diabetes
-
Photographer's Perspective: Capturing the rich history of the Valley
-
Churchgoers share messages of hope during Easter Sunday Mass at San Juan...
-
Bond set for tractor-trailer driver accused of texting and driving during fatal...
Sports Video
-
McAllen Girls Track and Field Team Regional Champs for second consecutive year
-
UTRGV football adds Langston to 2025 schedule
-
UTRGV Volleyball Unveils 2025 Conference Schedule
-
UTRGV football draws crowd over 3,500 for spring game in Brownsville
-
UTRGV spring football game highlights & postgame coverage