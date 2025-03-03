x

Photographer’s Perspective: Capturing unique perspectives

Photographer’s Perspective: Capturing unique perspectives
1 hour 25 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, March 03 2025 Mar 3, 2025 March 03, 2025 1:35 PM March 03, 2025 in News - Photographers Perspective

Channel 5 News photojournalists are always looking for new and creative ways to show you what's happening here at home.

Here's Carlos Mendoza with how he captured a unique perspective from a Vanguard Academy School program.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days