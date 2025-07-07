x

Photographer’s Perspective: Finding the story within a frame

Photographer’s Perspective: Finding the story within a frame
1 hour 55 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, July 07 2025 Jul 7, 2025 July 07, 2025 12:14 PM July 07, 2025 in News - Photographers Perspective

Telling stories through video is something Channel 5 News photographers do daily.

But it can get tricky when you have to visually tell a story with elements that happened in the past, or are planned to happen. 

Channel 5 News Photographer Liliana Perez shares how she handles that with this week's Photographer's Perspective.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days