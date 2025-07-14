x

Photographer's Perspective: Forging lifelong friendships on the field

Monday, July 14 2025

For a decade, Channel 5 News’ photojournalists have taken viewers behind the scenes with their Photographers Perspective series. 

Photographers are not only co-workers who tell captivating stories through a lens, but they also become family when reporters are working in the field.

Here's Channel 5 News Chief Photojournalist Mark Vecchio with the impact those lifelong friendships have on this week's Photographer's Perspective.

Watch the video above for the full story.

