Pioneer vs. CC Ray area round matchup preview

The Pioneer Diamondbacks are headed back to the area round for another season. For the past two years, this is where Pioneer's season has come to an end.

This time around, Pioneer is looking to flip the script and make it back to the regional semifinal just as the program did back in 2022.

"We feel like if we play the way that we know how to play, we don't make mistakes, mental mistakes, and we throw strikes and play good defense we feel like we have a shot," Pioneer head coach Adrian Leal said.

The team is coming off a down-to-the-wire three-game series against Harlingen South. A walk-off win in Game 3 clinched the series victory for Pioneer.

Now, they face Corpus Christi Ray in the area round.

"They have great history like us," Pioneer senior shortstop Diego Dominguez said. "Both teams are no stranger to this game. This is gonna be a well-played, hard-fought game."

The Diamondbacks will be playing all their games in Laredo as part of another three-game series. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday with Game 2 & 3 (if necessary) on Saturday.