Plasma center seeks donations from Valley residents who recovered from coronavirus

A plasma company with centers in the Rio Grande Valley is accepting donations from recovered coronavirus patients in effort to find a life-saving medicine for the virus.

Vlasta Hakes, the corporate affairs director for Grifols, says plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients can help produce antibodies for others who might still be fighting the virus.

Hakes says that if proven effective, the plasma could be used as another tool to treat the disease.

Recovered COVID-19 patients who decide to donate will be treated just the same as other donors, which includes a prescreening process.

