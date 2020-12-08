Playoff Schedule: Bi-District Round
RGV Football Playoff Schedule
Friday, December 11th
6A Division I
San Benito at Mission High (Tom Landry Stadium) - 7pm
Edinburg North at Harlingen (Boggus Stadium) - 7pm
6A Division II
Weslaco at Edinburg Vela (Richard Flores Stadium) - 7:30 pm
PSJA North at Brownsville Hanna (Sams Stadium) - 7pm
5A Division I
Victoria East at Weslaco East (Bobby Lackey Stadium) - 7:30 PM
Victoria West at McAllen Memorial (Veterans Memorial Stadium) - 7:30 PM
Brownsville Pace at Flour Bluff (Hornet Stadium) - 7:30 PM
McAllen Rowe at CC Veterans (Buccaneer Stadium) - 7:30 PM
5A Division II
Medina Valley at Sharyland Pioneer (Richard Thompson Stadium) - 7:30 pm
Floresville at Mercedes (Tiger Stadium) - 7pm
Edcouch-Elsa at Boerne Champion (Boerne ISD Stadium) - 7:30 pm
PSJA Southwest v. Alamo Heights (New Braunfels Unicorn Stadium) - 6pm
