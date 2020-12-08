x

Playoff Schedule: Bi-District Round

By: Alex Del Barrio

RGV Football Playoff Schedule

Friday, December 11th

6A Division I

San Benito at Mission High (Tom Landry Stadium) - 7pm

Edinburg North at Harlingen (Boggus Stadium) - 7pm

6A Division II

Weslaco at Edinburg Vela (Richard Flores Stadium) - 7:30 pm

PSJA North at Brownsville Hanna (Sams Stadium) - 7pm

5A Division I

Victoria East at Weslaco East (Bobby Lackey Stadium) - 7:30 PM

Victoria West at McAllen Memorial (Veterans Memorial Stadium) - 7:30 PM

Brownsville Pace at Flour Bluff  (Hornet Stadium) - 7:30 PM

McAllen Rowe at CC Veterans (Buccaneer Stadium) - 7:30 PM

5A Division II

Medina Valley at Sharyland Pioneer (Richard Thompson Stadium) - 7:30 pm

Floresville at Mercedes (Tiger Stadium) - 7pm

Edcouch-Elsa at Boerne Champion (Boerne ISD Stadium) - 7:30 pm

PSJA Southwest v. Alamo Heights (New Braunfels Unicorn Stadium) - 6pm

