Point Isabel ISD opens new transition center for students with disabilities

The new space at Point Isabel Independent School District is set to help special education students transition into the real world.

The new center is known as the Tarpon Lighthouse. It's located right behind Port Isabel Junior High. Their mission is to help students be more independent.

The district's Special Education Department designed the center to help students from the age of 18 to 22 years old to learn new life skills.

The transition center has a kitchen, bedrooms, bathrooms, a laundry room and a backyard.

"The big thing that we work on is independence. We have to get our kids as independent as possible because that's really going to be the key as they transition," Point Isabel ISD Special Education Director Nancy Waterhouse said.

The interns will be taught things like how to cook, clean and be hygienic. The center also has a craft room where lessons on how to start your own business will be given.

"We also have here two classrooms where we are going to be doing a lot of vocational training, building resumes, exploring careers," Waterhouse said.

As part of the program, students will have to go out in the community and look for jobs. The district's special education director says the goal is for them to land a job.

Since the center is near South Padre Island, students will learn about the hospitality industry.

Starting in August, seven students will be interning at the new center.

For more information, call the Point Isabel ISD Administration Office at 956-943-0000 or visit the district website.