Point Isabel ISD turns down LNG tax break request

The Point Isabel Independent School District turned down Texas Liquid Natural Gas' application for a tax break during a special meeting on Tuesday.

Texas LNG is a liquid natural gas shipping terminal project at the Port of Brownsville.

The company applied for Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code, which allows public school districts to offer tax incentives for businesses that invest in their communities.

Save RGV, a local environmental organization, is against the project due to the damage they say it can cause to the environment.