Policía de Rio Grande City investiga muerte de un hombre

Friday, December 06 2019

RIO GRANDE CITY - La policía de Rio Grande City investiga la muerte de un hombre.

Las autoridades informan que un oficial en una patrulla por la calle Tres y Fairgrounds fue notificado alrededor de las 5:30 de la tarde del jueves después de que alguien descubriera el cuerpo.

Los investigadores ya identificaron a la víctima, pero no revelaran el nombre hasta notificar a los familiares. 

Una autopsia ya fue ordenada.

 

