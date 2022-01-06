Policía de Rio Grande City investiga muerte de un hombre
RIO GRANDE CITY - La policía de Rio Grande City investiga la muerte de un hombre.
Las autoridades informan que un oficial en una patrulla por la calle Tres y Fairgrounds fue notificado alrededor de las 5:30 de la tarde del jueves después de que alguien descubriera el cuerpo.
Los investigadores ya identificaron a la víctima, pero no revelaran el nombre hasta notificar a los familiares.
Una autopsia ya fue ordenada.
