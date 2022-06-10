x

Police academy instructor charged with assault

A police academy training instructor was charged with multiple counts of assault and official oppression.

Andres Maldonado is accused of holding a pocket knife against the face of a cadet.

Arrest documents allege Maldonado threatened to cut off the cadet's mustache.

He was arrested Tuesday by the Texas State Technical College Police Department

