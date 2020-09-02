Police arrest 2 women after bank robbery in Edinburg

Isis Wallace, 18, of Edinburg (left) and Ashanti Slater, 18, of Edinburg (right) are charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. (Photos courtesy of the Edinburg Police Department.)

Police officers arrested two women Monday after a bank robbery in Edinburg.

At about 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, the Edinburg Police Department responded to an aggravated robbery at Chase Bank, 1801 W. University.

"Through the preliminary investigation it was found that the suspects were described as two African American females in a silver passenger car," according to a news release from the police department. "Edinburg Police officers checked the area and found a vehicle matching the description given."

Officers stopped a car that matched the description — a silver Nissan Versa — at about 2:03 a.m. on the 2900 block of West University Drive.

During the traffic stop, police officers arrested Isis Wallace, 18, of Edinburg and Ashanti Slater, 18, of Edinburg on misdemeanor marijuana charges.

Officers later determined that Wallace and Slater had robbed the Chase Bank on Aug. 24 and again on Aug. 30.

Wallace and Slater are charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and robbery, a second-degree felony.

Court records don't list attorneys for Wallace and Slater, who remained at the Hidalgo County jail Wednesday and couldn't be reached for comment.