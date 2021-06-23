x

Police: Body recovered from Rio Grande near Brownsville & Matamoros bridge

By: Monica De Anda
The body of a man was recovered from the Rio Grande near the Brownsville and Matamoros bridge on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department. 

Brownsville police received a call at about 10 a.m. about a body located in the river.

Brownsville's Criminal Investigation Unit, police and firefighters responded to the scene. Firefighters recovered the body of a man from the water, according to police. 

The man has not yet been identified. Police say there were no signs of trauma. 

