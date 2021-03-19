Police chase ends in crash at Port Isabel HEB

Photo Credit: Cameron County Constable Precinct 1

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in police a chase that started at South Padre Island and ended when the vehicle driven by the suspect crashed at an HEB parking lot.

Happening Now: Vehicle Pursuit SPIPD, DPS, PIPD and Cameron County Constable Pct. 1 deputies all assisted in this chase... Posted by Cameron County Constable Precinct 1 on Friday, March 19, 2021

"The suspect drove right through this concrete barrier and was apprehended in the HEB parking lot in Port Isabel," according to a social media post from Cameron County Constable Precinct 1.

No other details were available.