Police chief: Man shoots ex-wife’s boyfriend, then self outside Mission hospital

Two people died Wednesday following a murder-suicide in the parking lot of Mission Regional Medical Center.

Police responded to the scene at around 2 p.m. after a woman called to report a shooting. In a press conference, Mission police Chief Robert Dominguez said the shooter was the ex-husband of the woman who called 911.

The woman is an employee of the hospital, Dominguez said.

The man shot his ex-wife’s current boyfriend before turning the gun on himself, Dominguez said.

The victims have yet to be identified.

The hospital was put on lockdown, but operations have resumed, a hospital spokesperson said, adding that no patients were injured during the incident.