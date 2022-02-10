Police: Credit card skimmers found at 4 Stripes gas stations in McAllen

The McAllen Police Department is alerting the public about credit card skimmers that were found at four gas stations this week.

Skimmers are devices that are affixed to the vendor’s card readers to secretly swipe and store debit and credit card information when customers slip their cards into readers.

The skimmers were found at:

• Stripes located at 2900 W. Nolana Ave

The McAllen Police Department is recommending to pay inside if a credit card reader at the pump appears to have been tampered with.