Police: Harlingen High School student accused of posting picture of gun, facing terroristic threat charge

2 hours 39 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, September 14 2022 Sep 14, 2022 September 14, 2022 11:56 AM September 14, 2022 in News - Local

A Harlingen High School student is facing a terroristic threat charge after police say he posted a picture of a gun on social media, according to Harlingen police Sgt. Larry Moore. 

Police responded to the campus Wednesday morning regarding reports of a picture of a student putting a gun in his backpack, police said. 

Officers arrived at the campus and found no weapon. 

The student, identified only as a sophomore, will be charged with terroristic threat, Moore said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

