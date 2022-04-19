Police: Homeless woman found dead outside Brownsville bank

A 59-year-old woman was found dead outside a Brownsville bank Tuesday morning, according to Martin Sandoval, a spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department.

Police say they received a call at about 9:30 a.m. regarding a subject down at the IBC bank located on Central Boulevard near Boca Chica Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found the woman laying down on the steps of the bank. Officers say she had no pulse and was cold to the touch.

The woman has been identified, but her identity will not be released until notification of next of kin.

Sandoval said the woman was homeless.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.