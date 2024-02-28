Police: Idaho fugitive found in home of city of Donna employee
Donna police arrested a fugitive out of Idaho at a residence that belonged to a city employee, according to Donna police Chief Gilbert Guerrero.
Guerrero said they received information that the fugitive, Randy Nicolas Flores, was hiding at a home at the 400 block of South 6th Street.
Flores is wanted in Idaho on charge of rape.
Guerrero said officers arrived at the residence and discovered the homeowner was an animal control officer for the city of Donna.
The homeowner gave consent to officers to search the home, where they found Flores.
The Texas Rangers are leading the investigating.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
-
Over 130 migrants flown back to Colombia from Harlingen
-
Cameron County judge preparing to meet with Biden during presidential visit
-
Man arrested on murder charge following fatal shooting near Harlingen park
-
Brownsville police increasing patrols during Charro Days festivities
Sports Video
-
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
-
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2/27/2024
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Seattle U at the Fieldhouse
-
PSJA North's Markus Rendon signs with Texas Lutheran University