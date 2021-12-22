Police identify body found in reservoir as missing Alton man

The Alton Police Department has identified the body found in a reservoir on Tuesday as missing Alton man Jacob Jay Villarreal.

On Tuesday at about 11 a.m., authorities responded to the Sharyland Water Supply Corporation Reservoir at 6 Mile Line and Los Ebanos Road regarding an unresponsive individual in the water, according to a news release from the department.

Authorities recovered the body and a justice of the peace pronounced the man dead at 11:41 a.m.

"Through the course of the investigation the decedent was identified as Jacob Jay Villarreal (24). Mr. Villarreal had been reported missing by his family on Saturday December 18, 2021."

Police say Villarreal was last seen getting into a white passenger vehicle on Dec. 17.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 956-432-0700 or the Crime Stoppers line at 956-585-8477.